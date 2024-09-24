Ritz Lounge reopens, boosting Riverside neighborhood revitalization efforts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The historic Ritz Lounge has officially reopened in Indianapolis, thanks to efforts led by the nonprofit Ritz International.

The Ritz originally opened in 1957, but the building has been home to neighborhood businesses going back to the 1920s. Its reopening marks an important step in revitalizing the Riverside neighborhood, offering a space that promotes community and culture.

De’Amon Harges, co-founder and executive director of Ritz International, and Mark Allen, kitchen manager at Ritz Lounge, joined Daybreak to discuss the exciting developments.

“As residents, we saw a need to enhance the vitality of our community,” said Harges. “We partnered with the Indianapolis Foundation, CICF, and Impact Central to create a Black Cultural Corridor, which will serve not only as a hub for culture but also for affordable housing.”

The new Black Cultural Corridor is expected to attract more tourism to the area, but Harges emphasized that everyone is welcome, regardless of background.

“Though it’s Black-owned and led by communities of color, the space is for everyone,” Harges said. “We want to foster collaboration while providing affordable housing options in the neighborhood.”

One of the key draws for the community? The food. Ritz Lounge is hosting several restaurant pop-ups to spotlight local talent, including “Boss Ladies Kitchen,” a breakfast and lunch service led by Allen’s cousin Dari Allen, and “ABC” (A Better Choice), a BBQ dinner service.

“We’ve got a great variety,” said Allen. “From breakfast and lunch to dinner, and even special chef spotlights on vegan and traditional dishes, we’re offering something for everyone.”

Ritz Lounge plans to feature different chefs from the area Monday through Wednesday, providing a platform for local culinary artists to showcase their skills.

“It’s all about uplifting the community by highlighting the talent that’s already here,” Harges said.

The revitalization efforts, according to Harges, are focused on ensuring the community thrives in a way that benefits both current and future generations.

Ritz Lounge, located at 2628 N. Harding Street in Indianapolis, is open Wednesday through Sunday for dinner, with breakfast and lunch served Monday through Friday.

For more information on the revitalization project or to support Ritz Lounge, click here.