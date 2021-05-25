Local

Riverside High School honors its first class of graduates

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Riverside High School celebrated its inaugural graduating class of 104 students on Monday night.

The school was founded in 2017 and included 75 of those students who graduated Monday. All of the seniors who applied for college were accepted into at least one four-year university. Officials say the students are so proud of their accomplishment.

Shannon Dawson, director of public relations for Indianapolis classical schools, said, “We have tried to imbue them with a sense of history, the legacy that they will have moving forward because there will never be another first class and also the history of what we were able to do for the community.”

The school at 3010 N. White River Parkway East Drive is in the former Heslar Naval Armory, constructed in 1936 along the White River. The liberal arts school was created after a call for more free, high-quality high schools in the area.

Graduation was conducted at St. Vincent Field at Marian University.