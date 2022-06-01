Local

Road closures and construction begins on IndyGo Purple Line

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo crews are shutting down the 38th Street and Keystone Avenue intersection for Purple Line construction for ten days for roadway improvements. According to IndyGo, north and southbound traffic will not be allowed through the intersection. This closure is part of phase two of six.

In addition, its made adjustments to IndyGo routes 4, 26 and 39 to be detoured around the closure with the addition of temporary stops. The eastbound lanes on 38th Street from Fall Creek Parkway will also remain closed through mid-August.

The Purple Line will run 15.2 miles connecting downtown Indianapolis to Lawrence. IndyGo has a red line that runs from 66th Street and College Avenue to the University of Indianapolis, south of downtown. City leaders hope the new bus line will connect more people to jobs, reduce the impact of climate change with all-electric buses and create equity.

To avoid some of the hassles of construction. IndyGo officials recommend downloading its transit app to help navigate through construction zones.