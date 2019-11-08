Roads to close as thousands expected to run in Monumental Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Close to 19,000 people have committed to run through Indianapolis this weekend for the Monumental Marathon.

Even If you’re not taking part in the Monumental Marathon, you may still feel the impact of the race as runners take off at 8 a.m. Saturday.

That’s because there will be several road closures throughout the city. Several roads will be closed, including as north of McCarty Street, south of 71st Street, as far west as White River Parkway East Drive and as far east as the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The road closures will happen at various times between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

For more information on the road closures, click here and here.