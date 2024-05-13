Robert Randolph talks upcoming I Made Rock ‘N’ Roll’ festival performance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — I Made Rock ‘N’ Roll, Indy’s first Black rock festival, is set for Saturday at the American Legion Mall.

The festival is a partnership between GANGANG — the creator of BUTTER: A Fine Art Fair — and Forty5. Headliners include Janelle Monáe, Gary Clark Jr., Joy Oladokun, and Robert Randolph Band.

Robert Randolph stopped by Daybreak on Monday to chat about his music and what festivalgoers can expect.

Randolph, listed as one of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time by Rolling Stone, says the I Made Rock ‘N’ Roll Festival will honor the origins of rock music and pioneering Black rock artists including Chuck Berry, Little Richard, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

“It was presented to us to basically be able to use our artistry to tell the history of Black rock stars and black rock ‘n’ rollers and the history of music.”

Randolph says can festival goers can expect performances from a wide range of genres and influences.

“Great songs, great artistry, great energy,” Randolph said.

Click here to learn more about the I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll festival and purchase tickets.