Robots deliver and serve meals to residents at assisted living center in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Robots have officially taken over some assisted living centers, but one in Fishers is enjoying their new friend “Robbie.”

American Senior Communities added unique members to some of their communities, including Allisonville Meadows Assisted Living in Fishers.

The residents at Allisonville Medow named their robot “Robbie,” which will serve and deliver food to allow the dining staff to spend more time with residents. The robot features trays, safety sensors, and music and is tasked with transporting food between the kitchen and dining rooms alongside culinary team members.

Residents and visitors will find “Robbie” running food between the kitten and dining rooms alongside their culinary team members.

“Our goal in using robots is to allow our dining staff to spend more time in the dining room with residents, ensuring that their needs are met,” said Karen Powell, vice president of nutrition and culinary services at American Senior Communities, in a release.

As robots are becoming popular in dining environments, they continue to improve the efficiency of food service through many services they provide. According to a release, these robots are designed with equipment to help them navigate space intelligently, safely, and with ease. They know when to return to their post in the kitchen when internal weight sensors on its two trays detect that delivery has been completed.

“Overall, our residents enjoy the robots. They understand that they aren’t replacing their favorite servers and they even have names for them,” said Powell in a release. The residents at Allisonville Meadows have named their robot “Robbie.” According to Executive Director Kaitlin Buenavides, the residents really enjoy watching Robbie moving about in the dining room. “Robbie has been such a great addition to our extended Allisonville Meadows family. The residents enjoy the opportunity to have more time to interact with their favorite servers while still receiving timely service.”

The assisted living facility is located at 10410 Allisonville Road.