Rokita sues Volkswagen restoration company for unlawful business practices

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Attorney General Todd Rokita announced Monday a lawsuit against a vintage Wolkswagen restorer for failing to perform work after taking payments from customers.

According to the lawsuit, the restorers, a company called JB Bugs, failed to perform the work on the vehicles and also gave false updates on the progress of the work.

After customers paid the company for the restorations, they soon learned that the company’s building was vacated and their vehicles missing, according to the lawsuit.

Rokita says that as a Volkswagen enthusiast himself, he understands how much love owners put into their vehicles, and said, “Scammers play on these kinds of passions to defraud people, but we will keep working to protect Hoosiers and hold businesses accountable.”

Rokita’s lawsuit claims that “19 consumers paid JB Bugs in total $227,000 with JB Bugs restoring the consumers’ vehicles or providing any refunds.” Rokita is seeking restitution for the affected vehicle owners and penalties against the defendants.

John Bragg, the owner of JB Bugs, faces criminal charges for his wrongful business practices.