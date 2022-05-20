Local

Roll up your sleeve for Friday’s Indianapolis Motor Speedway Blood Drive

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers interested in giving blood are encouraged to race over and donate Friday during the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Blood Drive.

The American Red Cross will host the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their office on 1510 North Meridian Street. It will coincide with Fast Friday activities at IMS.

Anyone who donates will receive two free tickets to Indianapolis 500 Qualifications on Saturday.

The Red Cross says seats are limited to donate blood during Friday’s event. Donors can register ahead of time using the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-733-2767. Use the sponsor code “arcindy”.

The American Red Cross has hosted several blood drives in partnership with IMS since former IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe received more than 20 units of blood from the Red Cross after an on-track accident during practice for the 2015 Indianapolis 500.