Rolls-Royce to invest $400 M in Indianapolis, West Lafayette test facilities

(photo courtesy of Rolls-Royce North America)
by: Josh Doering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rolls-Royce on Thursday announced it is investing $400 million in its Indiana engine test facilities.

Testing facilities in Indianapolis and West Lafayette are receiving the upgrades.

The company says the investment will upgrade “full engine test capabilities” in Indianapolis. A variety of engines will be tested at the facility, including the U.S. Air Force’s B-52 bomber fleet.

Upgrades will also be made to Rolls-Royce’s facility at Purdue University’s Discovery Park District.

