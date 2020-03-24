Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana in need of donations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Many nonprofit groups are experiencing the effects of COVID-19.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana is one that has been affected. Donations are down and no one is able to volunteer.

The organization normally has 250 volunteers a week, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the volunteer program has been suspended.

The organization says food is their biggest need and getting it to those families in need.

To hear more about what the organization needs and how to help, click on the video.