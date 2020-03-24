Local

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana in need of donations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Many nonprofit groups are experiencing the effects of COVID-19.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana is one that has been affected. Donations are down and no one is able to volunteer.

The organization normally has 250 volunteers a week, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the volunteer program has been suspended.

The organization says food is their biggest need and getting it to those families in need.

