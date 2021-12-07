Local

Ronald McDonald House creates home away from home for patients, families during holidays

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each year, many Hoosiers spend the holidays in the hospital.

If it’s a child, the Ronald McDonald House tries to get the family to stay as close to them as possible. The house provides a supportive place for families of children receiving medical care to stay during their child’s treatment.

The Sytsma family said their son, Corbin, was 4-years-old when he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a type of childhood cancer that’s attacked his kidneys.

In the midst of all his treatments, the Sytsmas have found a home away from home with the Ronald McDonald House.

“It was a relief. It gave us somewhere close to stay to the hospital,” explained Stephanie Sytsma, Corbin’s mother. “At the time, COVID was happening and we both couldn’t be with him together so my husband or I would have to be here while the other one was at the hospital with him. This gave us somewhere to go.”

Corbin has had five different rounds of chemotherapy, a tumor resection and is currently doing chemotherapy with antibody treatments.

Stephanie said they’re not sure when he might get to go home for good, but having the Ronald McDonald House and other families staying there makes it easier during the Christmas season.

As many as 51 families call the house “home.”

Families staying at the house get meals provided to them, access to a full kitchen, their own rooms, a discounted stay and siblings of patients can stay, too.