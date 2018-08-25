Roncalli principal apologizes for use of racial slur in school assembly Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The principal of Roncalli High School admitted in a voice message apology to parents that he used a racial slur during an all-school assembly on Friday.

In the message, Principal Chuck Weisenbach said while discussing the importance of empathy with students, he provided examples of words that should never be tolerated. That's when, according to the apology, he said the "N word."

In the apology, he said the racial slur was not used in a derogatory way but to illustrate the word's ugliness.

Weisenbach's full statement to parents, faculty and staff: