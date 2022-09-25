Local

Rosh Hashanah starts at sundown Sunday evening

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This is the holiest time of the year for Jewish people and there are several holidays over the next few weeks that will occur.

Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish new year and begins at sundown Sunday.

Rabbi Hal Schevitz with Beth-El Zedeck and Margo Fox with the Jewish Federation of Indianapolis both joined News 8 Sunday to talk about the celebrations.

People celebrate by going to synagogue and wishing people a good and sweet new year. People often eat apples and honey in celebration. Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the year. It is called the day of atonement and starts at Sundown on Tuesday, Oct. 4. This is a day of reflection, fasting, and asking for forgiveness of sins.

People can support the Jewish community by recognizing that this is a sacred time of the year when many members of the Jewish Community may be missing work or school.

