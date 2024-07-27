Roundabout construction begins soon at 10th & Pleasant in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — New closures are coming to Noblesville as part of the Reimagine Pleasant Street Project.

A roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of 10th Street and Pleasant Street. Restrictions will begin on or after Aug. 2 and last until November 2024 unless otherwise noted.

Once the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) opens the intersection of State Road 32 and 8th Street in downtown Noblesville, Pleasant Street will close between 8th and 12th streets, and 10th Street will close from south of Pleasant Street to north of Walnut Street.

The 8th Street and 12th Street intersections at Pleasant Street will remain open throughout construction, and residents will have access to their properties at all times.

The official detour route will use 8th Street, Greenfield Avenue, and 16th Street. To help with traffic flow along the detour route, a temporary traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of Greenfield Avenue and 16th Street and will be fully activated when the closure begins. Drivers using Greenfield Avenue should be prepared to stop. The temporary signal will remain in place for the duration of construction of Pleasant Street Phase 2, which is anticipated to be completed at the end of 2025.

The following traffic changes will begin on or after Aug. 2:

Opening of State Road 32 between 6th and 9th streets in downtown Noblesville (on or after Aug. 2)

Temporary closure of Pleasant Street at 10th Street (until November 2024)

Temporary closure of 10th Street from south of Pleasant Street to north of Walnut Street (until November 2024)

Continued closure of Pleasant Street between 8th and 10th streets (until November 2024)

Temporary signal at Greenfield Avenue and 16th Street intersection (until November 2025 – duration of Pleasant Street Phase 2)

This construction is part of the Reimagine Pleasant Street Project, a multi-phased transportation improvement project city officials say will improve mobility and complement the growth of Noblesville. The project is meant to create a safe, vibrant corridor for residents to drive, walk, or bike to downtown Noblesville while alleviating traffic congestion along SR 32.

Project planners expect traffic through downtown Noblesville to be reduced by 20 percent and will also provide a link for three major trails (Nickel Plate, Midland Trace, and Riverwalk) to connect Noblesville with Hamilton County and the greater Indianapolis area.

For more details about the project and up-to-date closures, please visit reimaginepleasantst.com. You can also follow the project on Facebook and Twitter.