Roundabout construction set to start at northside intersection

An overview of the roundabout planned for East 79th Street and Dean Road. (Image Provided/Indianapolis Department of Public Works)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Construction will begin this week to convert the intersection of 79th Street and Dean Road into a roundabout, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works says.

The goal of the $2.3 million project is to reduce traffic congestion. The roundabout should open in 2025.

The single-lane roundabout will include pedestrian facilities along the south side of the intersection. Stormwater improvements also will be made.

Routes for detours will include Allisonville Road, East 82nd Street, and Keystone Avenue.

Public Works had public sessions in August 2022 and December to present the project publicly.

Statements

“Investing in our infrastructure is crucial for enhancing safety and improving traffic flow. The new roundabout at 79th Street and Dean Road will streamline transportation in a neighborhood that has historically has heavy traffic during peak hours.” Mayor Joe Hogsett, a Democrat

“The inclusion of an underground detention system in the roundabout design ensures that we address stormwater management. Our team is dedicated to delivering a project that meets the highest standards of safety and functionality for all users.” Brandon Herget, director of Indianapolis Department of Public Works