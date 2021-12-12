Local

Rowdie’s Home Plate Holiday features pancake breakfast, ornament decorating at Victory Field

by: Josh Doering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new holiday event is taking place at Victory Field on Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Indians’ mascot — Rowdie — is hosting Rowdie’s Home Plate Holiday from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. The event includes a pancake breakfast, ornament decorating, holiday inflatables and the opportunity to take a photo with Rowdie dressed as Santa.

Admission is $20 for ages 14 and under and $5 for adults. Tickets for children come with a Knot Hole Kids Club membership.

Tickets are sold in one-hour time slots and can be purchased online. All proceeds from adult tickets and $5 from every other ticket will go to Indianapolis Indians Charities.

Attendees are encouraged to bring toys to donate to the Riley Cheer Guild.

Limited free parking is available at Victory Field starting at 7:45 a.m.

More information can be found here.

