RRRRRazor Shines, forever: Indians to retire #3

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Indians are poised to do something the team has never done in its more than 120-year history: retire the number of a former Indians player.

The team announced Friday morning that Razor Shines will get the honor in an event-filled final homestand of the 2024 season.

Shines played several seasons in Indianapolis, becoming a fan favorite and folk hero. He was beloved for his bright smile, clutch hitting, and memorable name – famously said with rollicking gusto by public address announcer Kurt Hunt: “RRRRazor Shiiiines!”

Today we welcomed former Bush Stadium PA announcer Kurt Hunt to @TheVicIndy to record his infamous introduction of Razor Shines. There was nothing quite like the ‘80s. pic.twitter.com/LmIKDkv9vN — Indianapolis Indians (@indyindians) November 22, 2023

Shines was a versatile star, playing catcher, first base, third base, outfield, and even pitcher at Bush Stadium during the team’s time as the Montreal Expos AAA affiliate. Shines got several “cups of coffee” in the big leagues, but his greatest success and stardom happened here.

He retired as a player in 1993, but he never left the memory of the Indians faithful. The team has welcomed him back several times over the years to rousing applause.

The team says it will dedicate the entire final weekend of the 2024 season to Shines.

Friday, Sept. 13 – Razor throws out the first pitch and signs autographs; 1,000 fans get a card set

Saturday, Sept. 14 – Jersey Retirement; 1,000 fans get a bobblehead

Sunday, Sept. 15 – Razor throws out the first pitch and signs autographs; 1,000 fans get Razor Shines T-shirt

The only number currently retired by the Indians is #42, as part of a baseball-wide move to honor the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson. Shines will be the first former Indian to have the honor.

Exclusive ticket presale access

Friday only until 11:59 PM EST, fans have exclusive presale access to purchase tickets for Sept. 13, Sept. 14 or Sept. 15 before single-game tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 1.

