Rrrrrrazor Shines! Indianapolis Indians icon talks legacy and jersey retirement

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An adopted favorite son is getting a full weekend in the central Indiana spotlight, as the Indianapolis Indians use the final home games of the season to honor Razor Shines.

Events include ballpark standards like giveaways, autographs, and first pitches, but the clear highlight is something that has never happened before: The team is, for the first time in its history, retiring the number of one of its former players. The front office promises that no Indian will ever wear “3” ever again.

“I think it is the ultimate honor,” Shines said in a conversation on WISH-TV’s Daybreak, quickly reminding viewers that “42” is retired across professional baseball, honoring a man who never played for the Indians but reshaped the game. “My number that I wore is gonna hang next to Jackie Robinson’s number! I can’t begin to tell you what that means to me.”

Shines shone brightly for nine seasons on the diamond of Bush Stadium, the west-side predecessor to Victory Field. Playing nearly every position during his career here, Shines led the Indians to several AAA titles and won the hearts of baseball fans across the city in the process.

Our interview included a look at a 1984 home run from Shines’ first year with the Tribe, when he was a rising star in the Montreal Expos organization.

“At the time I thought that Indianapolis was just going to be a place where I played a year, and then I was going to go play Major League Baseball for another 10 years or so. That’s what you think as a young player.”

Nine championship-filled seasons later, Shines had only briefly returned to the big leagues, but had instead carved out a legacy of winning with a smile that made him a full-time folk hero here. Shines tells us he the accolades made him eager to give back to his new community.

“I wanted to go out to what we used to call the ‘Knot Hole’ (the team’s still-active kids club) and Little League fields and just be the voice for the Indians and try to do things the correct way,” he explained.

He also reflected on the sound that still plays in the memories of fans who saw Shines at Bush Stadium: the iconic drawn-out ‘Rrrrazor Shiiines!’ introduction from former Public Address announcer Kurt Hunt.

“The first time I heard that, it startled me a little bit, you know, and then I promptly hit a double. So, you know, the next time I heard it, the crowd screamed and it just kept me going and motivated me.”

Razor Shines weekend at Victory Field plays out over three nights.

Friday, Sept. 13:

First 1,000 fans get baseball card set

Razor Shines throws out ceremonial first pitch

Autographs pregame and 4th-6th innings

Fireworks

Saturday, Sept. 14:

First 1,000 fans get Razor Shines Bobbleheads with Kurt Hunt’s ‘Rrrrrazor Shines’ introduction

Pregame #3 retirement ceremony

Razor Shines throws out ceremonial first pitch.

Fireworks

Sunday, Sept. 15:

First 1,000 fans ages 14 and under get a Razor Shines T-shirt

Razor Shines throws out ceremonial first pitch

Autographs pregame and 2nd-4th innings

Visit the Indians’ website to learn more or buy tickets.