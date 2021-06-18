Local

Run, walk and kick a field goal downtown with Indy Ultimate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indy Ultimate is Saturday and it’s a chance for everyone to run, walk and even kick a field goal through some of the best known places in downtown Indianapolis.

WISH-TV is proud to be the media sponsor for this year’s Indy Ultimate.

Friday is the last chance for participants to register for the Indiana Sports Corp’s run-walk through some of downtown’s most recognizable landmarks. Registration is in-person only, Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium and runners will be able to pick up their race bibs at Lucas Oil Stadium Friday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The race kicks off Saturday, June 19 at 8 a.m. and people can enjoy unforgettable activities like running the steps of the Indiana War Memorial and kicking a field goal at Lucas Oil Stadium among other unique experiences along this year’s full loop route.

Stops include Indy’s most iconic sports venues, arts and culture sites, as well as city landmarks. New in 2021 are stops at Bottleworks District and the Bobby Slick Leonard Court inside the Ascension St. Vincent Center Pacers Training facility.

The Indy Ultimate is going the extra mile to ensure the safety of all participants. Here are some safety measures they are taking: