Local

RUN(317) race series preparing for summer return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Organizers of a local social run series are counting down the days until its return.

This is the 9th year for RUN(317), a series of 3.17-mile races that take place in different areas of Marion County.

The five-race series begins June 23 in Speedway and wraps up October 6 in Fountain Square.

Race director Jeff Graves says one of the highlights of the series is the unique way people can visit local neighborhoods.

“Our first event’s in Speedway, then we go to Lawrence, then we’re in Mass Ave., then we’re up in Carmel, Village of West Clay, and down in Fountain Square,” Graves said. “Each part of the city is unique and…people get to run through Mass Ave., or down in Lockerbie — which is one of the coolest areas of town.”

Graves says the races have a party atmosphere with free beer available at the end. “It’s a great social event. Get a little exercise, come out and then have a great party afterward.”

Runners can register for one race, three races, or all five races and a virtual option is available.

Visit the RUN(317) website for more information and to sign up.