RUN(317) to begin transitioning events from virtual to in-person

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – After more than a yearlong pause, some running events will start making the transition from virtual to in-person.

That includes those events put on by RUN(317).

Organizer Jeff Graves was on Daybreak Wednesday to talk about some of those changes.

Additionally, he also explained what RUN(317) is and does, what it was like trying to stick solely to virtual events and some of the challenges he envisions as he they go back to live events.

