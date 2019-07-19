Runners brave dangerous temperatures during red-flagged race

Runners brave the heat during the red-flagged (317)Run on Mass Ave. July 18, 2019. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The excessive heat almost brought RUN(317) to a stop, downtown on Mass Ave.

Thursday afternoon the run started under a red flag warning, which means runners were urged to take it slow, use caution and drink lots of water.

Officials were worried that a black flag might be called, which would cancel the entire race.

Thankfully, that was not the case.

More than 2,000 runners took to the pavement for a race put on by RUN(317).

The race director said Thursday night is not the night runners should focus on setting a personal record.

“This is a fun race anyway, we do have some serious people, but you do have to tell people because sometimes people don’t think for themselves and you have to tell them to slow down and they will,” said Jeff Graves with RUN(317).

The 3.17-mile long course weaved through different parts of downtown Indianapolis. The length of the race, along with the extreme heat, forced officials and runners to take addiitonal precautions.

“I think this might be the one that I walk in, usually my personal goal is I try not to walk, but we all get a bit of a break today with how hot it is,” said Jeremy Pugh, participant.

“We’re taking it easy. This is not a record-setting run, we are just going to jog it out,” said Meagan Dahle, who was participating in the race.

Additional water and spray stations were added to make sure nobody fell victim to the hot temperatures.

“We did it for everbody’s safety. We want to have a fun night, this is a fun event and to celebrate the neighborhood, Mass Ave, the 800 block,” said Jeff Graves.

Both runners, and organizers were happy the race went on, even though the weather conditions were not favored.

“I’m glad we came out, it’s a beautiful sun shiny day, just a little too hot,” said Dahle.

No heat-related injuries from the race have been reported.