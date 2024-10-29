Thanksgiving turkey trots: Tips for runners from Coach Sara Farny

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – As Thanksgiving approaches, many people are preparing to indulge in festive feasts, but it’s also a popular time for running races. According to the Cleveland Clinic, approximately 1 million participants take part in what are commonly known as “turkey trots” across the country.

To help those gearing up for these events, I spoke with Sara Farny, a running coach and seasoned runner, who offered valuable tips for both novice and experienced participants.

For those new to running, Farny emphasizes the importance of preparation. “Even simple walks around the park can get your legs ready for race day,” she explained. Most turkey trots are 5Ks, and she advises runners to start slow to ensure they can finish strong.

“Slow and steady wins the race,” Farny said. “Don’t get caught up in the excitement and sprint off the line. Find a pace that feels comfortable for you.”

Training ahead of race day is crucial. Farny recommends incorporating bodyweight exercises such as squats and lunges to strengthen leg muscles. “Simple walking is also a great way to prepare for the race,” she added.

Footwear is another essential aspect of a successful run. “I highly recommend visiting a local running store,” Farny said. “They can check your foot type and recommend the best shoes for you. It’s vital to be in the right footwear to prevent injury.”

For those still deciding on which turkey trot to join, Farny suggests considering the race’s theme. “If you enjoy a festive atmosphere, many races have holiday themes, and they can be a fun way to engage with family and friends,” she said. “Joining a race with loved ones adds to the experience.”

Farny also highlighted the growing trend of incorporating running into holiday traditions. “My family participates in the turkey trot every Thanksgiving, and it’s a wonderful way to exercise instead of shopping,” she said. “Plus, you can always shop online later!”

Nutrition plays a key role in race preparation. Farny advises against consuming a heavy breakfast on race day. “Stick to a light meal and hydrate well. You want to be prepared but not overly full,” she cautioned.

As we gear up for this holiday season, Farny’s insights can help make your turkey trot a memorable and enjoyable experience. So lace up those running shoes, grab your family and friends, and hit the pavement this Thanksgiving!

For more running tips or to share your turkey trot experiences, click here to contact Sara.