Rush County Schools student arrested for false school threat

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Rush County arrested a student they say posted a false rumor on social media that a student brought a gun to school and there would be “bloodshed” on Tuesday.

“The allegation, which had no foundation in reality, caused great concern for parents, students, and our community,” the Rush County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says the threat was taken seriously by school staff and police, but an intensive investigation “clearly determined that this rumor was just plain false.”

As the rumor spread throughout the community, concern grew among students and school absences began to mount, according to the sheriff’s office. Rushville Consolidated High School had an absence rate of nearly 50%, while Benjamin Rush Middle School had 54% of its student body absent.

The student who was named in the rumor and their family “were subjected to harassment in various forms,” the sheriff’s office says. Police searched their property and conducted multiple interviews, but the student and family were cooperative throughout.

The Rush County School Corporation also had an active role in the investigation. The school district emphasized that there are “very specific policies in place” to ensure the safety of the student named in the rumor as well as the entire student body.

“False rumors of a school shooting are not only irresponsible, but they are also illegal,” Sheriff Alan Rice said in a release. “We will not tolerate this kind of behavior. We will take all necessary steps to ensure our schools remain safe and secure.”

The student who posted the rumor, whose name will not be shared because of their age, has been criminally charged, Sheriff Rice confirmed.