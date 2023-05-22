Rushville Animal Shelter asking for public’s help after 24 dogs dumped

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Nine dogs were dumped at a Rushville dog park late Saturday night, or early Sunday morning. 15 additional dogs were dumped in a nearby county, according to a Facebook post by the Rushville Animal Shelter.

The shelter is investigating the incident and is asking anyone with security cameras in surrounding areas to check their footage, the post said.

“They cared enough to put them in locations that kept them contained but this is still not acceptable,” the post said.

The Rushville Police Department is also asking anyone with information about the dogs to submit a tip by visiting their facility or calling 765-932-3907.