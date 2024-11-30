Safe Park Indy expanding for people living in a car

Elizabeth Friedland, founder of Safe Park Indy, poses for a portrait at the first lot she secured, Sept. 20, 2024. Safe Park Indy will aim to offer a secure place for people to sleep in their vehicles. (Provided Photo/Ted Somerville/Mirror Indy)

INDIANAPOLIS (Mirror Indy) — Safe Park Indy is expanding to a second location for people who are living in their cars.

The organization opened its first location at a church on the northeast side in October. Along with a safe space to park overnight, the church gives people access to internet, bathrooms, snacks and a community room.

It plans to open a parking lot on the north side starting Jan. 1. When it’s ready, both parking lots may not be open at the same time — at least not at first.

Elizabeth Friedland, the organization’s executive director, said details aren’t final, but it’s possible the two lots will be open on a rotating basis.

Mirror Indy has agreed to not name the locations because Safe Park Indy requires a background check and won’t accept walk-ins. Both lots have space for 10 cars.

The organization’s goal is to have four parking lots open all at the same time by the end of next year.

Safe parking sites in high demand

The need for a safe place to park overnight became immediately clear when Safe Park Indy opened its first lot.

The waitlist has ballooned to 350 people, Friedland said. And she only expects that number to keep rising as the nights get colder.

“It is absolutely mindblowing to me,” Friedland said. “I knew the need would be big, but I had no idea it would be 350 people waiting for a spot.”

Still, Friedland said the first lot has been a success.

About half of the people have been there since it opened, she said, while the other half typically stay for a few nights and then move on.

So, even though 350 people is a lot, Friedland urged people to keep signing up because spots can open quickly.

And as another sign of early success, Friedland said the organization has gotten through the first nearly two months without a safety incident.

How to sign up

To be admitted to the program, you must be homeless and living in your car. You can’t have active warrants or a history of violent crimes.

The parking lots are not open to families with children.

Apply for a spot here. Once admitted, the organization will send the parking lot location.

This story was originally published by Mirror Indy on Nov. 30, 2024.