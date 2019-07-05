Safe Summer program gets underway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An expanded summertime safety program gets underway Friday in Indianapolis.

Shonna Majors, the director of the community violence reduction for the city of Indianapolis, stopped by Daybreak Friday.

She discussed the “Safe Summer” program, which originally began as “Safe Saturdays.”

Majors also talked about what’s apart of the expansion, who the program is aimed at and the ultimate goal of the expanded program.

