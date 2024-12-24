Consumer Reports offers tips on toys that boost children’s development

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Watching little ones play with their new toys is one of the most joyful parts of the holidays. But how do parents know which toys are safest and best for their development? Consumer Reports has important guidance on what parents should consider when buying or gifting toys.

It’s important to always read labels to ensure a toy is appropriate for a child’s age and development level. For example, choking is a hazard for kids ages three or younger because they tend to put objects in their mouths. So, you can use the toilet paper roll rule — if a toy or any item is small enough to fit into the cardboard roll of the toilet paper tube, it’s small enough that a young child could put it in their mouth, which means it could be a choking or swallowing hazard.

Toys made of fabric should be labeled as flame-resistant or flame-retardant. Stuffed toys should be washable. Art materials should be nontoxic, and avoid older painted toys that might contain lead.

Also, be careful with button and lithium coin batteries. They can be found in remote controls, key fobs, toys with lights, and digital thermometers. Children swallow button batteries every year, and if a child swallows one, it can become lodged in their esophagus, burn a hole through the tissue, and be life-threatening in as little as two hours.

So, what should you look for when shopping for toys? For babies under one-year-old, focus on toys like an activity mat with high-contrast colors that can help with cognitive development.

For toddlers, look for toys that support motor development, like push walkers. Playing with music toys can lay the foundation for language development, encourage fine motor skills, and help toddlers express emotion.

For children ages 2–3, consider larger puzzles, stackable blocks, or beginner building sets to help develop fine and gross motor skills.

And remember, when you have kids of different ages, it’s important to designate separate toy spaces and teach older children to keep their small toys out of reach of younger siblings.