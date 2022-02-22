Local

Safety improvements coming in front of Carmel High School

(WISH) — Major safety improvements are headed to Main Street in front of Carmel High School.



The City of Carmel said cars speed through the area and it’s time something is done.

Jeremy Kashman, director of engineering in Carmel, said the city has worked closely with the high school to develop this plan to slow traffic and enhance safety for students.

“This will take a couple million dollars of taxpayer money to complete,” said Kashman. “We will be constructing a new roundabout at the intersection of 4th Street and Main Street just adjacent to Carmel High School. As part of that project we will also be constructing a new roundabout at Lexington and Lexington Boulevard and Main Street. So we’ll book in both sides of the high school.”

Kashman said it’s an older intersection that has not had work done to it for at least 20 years.

Construction is expected to start as soon as school lets out for summer and finish before kids go back in the fall.