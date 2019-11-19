Safety tips to help holiday vacation travel go smoothly

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The addition of several new non-stop flights from Indianapolis International Airport means more people from central Indiana could be traveling this holiday season.

Whether you’re traveling overseas or within the United States, it’s important to take extra safety precautions during busier travel months.

According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, flights in 2018 were delayed 20% of the time.

Delayed flights can lead to missed connections.

“It’s better to be overly prepared when traveling, especially when traveling overseas,” said Justin Tysdal, CEO of the travel insurance company Seven Corners.

He said if someone on the trip needs medication, pack enough for a few extra days.

Ask your doctor for more medication if necessary and explain your vacation plans.

Tysdal said if traveling abroad, it’s also a good idea to check with local authorities to ensure your medication is legally allowed in that country.

When traveling, Tysdal advises to ask yourself what you really need to take with you.

Do you need a passport or ID for the day or can you keep them at the hotel and bring a copy instead?

When it comes to money, Tysdal said to use local ATMs and take out money in small increments. And let your bank know ahead of time so they don’t put a hold on the account.

Tysdal said he realizes some of his advice sounds extreme.

“You know, you have to tell yourself that this might be something I would never consider doing in the United States, but since I’m in a foreign country I don’t want anything to go wrong so I’m going to take the extra precaution and do something I’m not usually doing back home, but I’m doing here just to be safe,” Tysdal added.

Tysdal said to get familiar with where you’re going especially if traveling with children.

Read blogs and map out the nearest hospital to your hotel or place of stay.

If you are traveling for a week or more, check with a local travel insurance company to see if it’s the right option for you.

“If you’re in an accident or get sick, it can help get you to the right hospital and evacuate you if needed,” said Tysdal.

For a list of non-stop flights from Indianapolis, click here.