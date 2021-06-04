Local

Salvation Army delivers sweet treats to first responders on National Donut Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A twist on National Donut Day.

National Donut Day was first celebrated in 1938 in Chicago as a fundraiser to help those in need during the Great Depression, according to the Salvation Army.

This year the organization decided to mark the day a little differently. One hundred volunteers shared stories of those in their communities who have blessed them. From neighbors to teachers and first responders, volunteers said “thank you” with donuts from Titus Bakery and coffee from Julian Coffee Roasters.

Max and Beth Murphy took donuts to Fishers Fire Department Station 44 to say thank you to firefighters. The crew responded to Cornerstone Lutheran Church after a pastor suffered a heart attack just before service. The Murphys say the firefighters helped during what could have been a very tragic situation.

The Salvation Army also had donuts and coffee available at three locations in Indianapolis for law enforcement and firefighters in Indianapolis.