Salvation Army event gives Fountain Square families back-to-school supplies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The start of a new school year is just around the corner and some families are already gathering supplies.

The Fountain Square Salvation Army hosted the Back to School Community Fun Day on Saturday. The event gave kids who live in the 46203 and 46225 zip codes a free backpack, school supplies and an IPS uniform polo courtesy of Walmart.

Kids also got to enjoy free carnival games, face painting and snacks.

“I think that’s the most important, if we can get kids excited for the school year, have a backpack full of everything they need, then we help teachers be successful, we help families be successful, and ultimately we can impact a community in a big way,” explained Vinal Lee.

The Back to School Community Fun Day is the first of two events over the next week that will be helping local kids prepare for the new school year.