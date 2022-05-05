Local

Salvation Army of Johnson County merges with Interchurch Food Pantry

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The Salvation Army of Johnson County and Interchurch Food Pantry of Johnson County are merging into order to reach more families in need across Johnson County.

Director of The Salvation Army Captain Vinal Lee said it wants to stop splitting resources and duplicating services, and instead partner with an organization that is making the deepest impact.

Lee said up to 20 families use the existing food pantry a week in Greenwood and it will stop operations on May 9.

Instead, the space will be used to focus on other ministries that are most needed like financial literacy and cooking classes.

Lee mentioned after much research and consulting with families that it would be best to move it’s food pantry to Interchurch Food Pantry in Franklin.

“95% of them identify either having used Interchurch Food Pantry, having knowledge of its location, or would be interested in using it in the future,” Lee said. “Our families are already prepared for this transition.”

Interchurch Food Pantry of Johnson County serves between 80 and 100 families a day.

The pantry is a drive-thru pantry with a menu selection.

“There’s a lot of families out there who are worse than my need and they need this right here,” said one family. “I’ve been coming to this food pantry for five years and it’s done me well. it does me and my family pretty good.”

Interchurch is always looking for canned goods, boxed foods, toilet paper, produce and volunteers.

It’s open Monday to Friday from noon- 3pm and the second and fourth Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.