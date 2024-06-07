Salvation Army teams up with Jack’s Donuts to celebrate National Donut Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday is National Donut Day and the Salvation Army of Central Indiana marked the day by giving out free donuts.

The Salvation Army of Central Indiana and Jack’s Donuts began handing out donuts on Monument Circle at 9 a.m. Organizers say more than 4,000 donuts would be given away.

The whole purpose is to brighten people’s days, according to Major Rachel Stouder, Central Indiana Area Commander for the Salvation Army.

“We celebrate this so we can just use the donuts as kind of a tool to say ‘thank you’ to people and to honor them and let them know that they’re seen and appreciated, no matter who they are.”

The story of Donut Day dates back to World War I, when the Salvation Army deployed a dozen young women to provide emotional support to soldiers fighting in France. Eventually, about 250 Salvation Army volunteers traveled to Europe to help take care of the soldiers.

Cooking in battle conditions wasn’t easy, but eventually, two women came up with a way to fry donuts with their rationed ingredients. Before long, Donut Lassies were serving thousands of fresh donuts every day.

“The ‘Donut Lassies,’ the girls that were making the donuts, were serving those who were on the front lines just to bring them a touch of home,” Stouder said.

The Salvation Army celebrated the first Donut Day in 1938 in Chicago as a way to recognize this unique service to our military.

Today, National Donut Day goes beyond just sweet treats. It will include donut deliveries to veterans and first responders and a traveling museum on Monument Circle.

Visitors to the Circle will learn about the Salvation Army volunteers who helped on the front lines in France and the Donut Lassies who fried and delivered goodies to soldiers.

The donuts will be served until they are all gone.