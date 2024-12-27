Sanctuary on Penn fire leaves brides devastated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The historic Sanctuary on Penn, a cherished landmark built in 1875, was demolished after a devastating fire just before Christmas.

The Sanctuary on Penn was more than just a venue: It was significant to many. One bride, who envisioned her wedding here since the age of 15, underscores its emotional significance.

“I could just imagine what it looked like inside and seeing everything crumble. It just broke my heart, and it still breaks my heart to know that it’s gone. It’s completely gone. It’s not repairable… it’s gone. I won’t get my fairytale wedding day in the venue of my dreams anymore,” says bride-to-be Charlotte Erbe.

The Sanctuary on Penn, a historic church that opened its doors to parishioners 149 years ago and later became a wedding venue, burned down on Christmas Eve. It has now been reduced to rubble, though its significance in the city’s history endures.

Bride-to-be Charlotte Erbe, who had her wedding thoroughly planned, says she has experienced all stages of grief over this loss.

“I’ve gone through canceling the wedding, not canceling the wedding, let’s just do a reception, go abroad, and plan our honeymoon early,” Erbe said. “In the last two days, I’ve gone all over the place about what we will do. I don’t see myself getting married anywhere but the Sanctuary, but I also know there is nothing we can do.”

Erbe and her fiance are taking time to grieve the loss of the wedding venue during the Christmas holiday. They say they understand the owners also mourn the historic site and feel lucky to have about a year to plan their wedding.

“We either have to move forward, or we have just to cancel, but it’s up to what happens with the owners at that point,” Erbe said. “We’ve put about $10,000 into this wedding already. $6,000 is allocated to the Sanctuary alone, and we don’t know if we will get it back. We don’t know anything. The owners and the coordinators aren’t reaching out, and we don’t know. I’m one of many brides in the same situation where they’ve put thousands of dollars into a venue, and they don’t know if they’re getting their money back at all, if any of it.”

News 8 reached out to the Sanctuary on Penn for comment on their next steps for upcoming brides, but no one was available to respond.

“We just want a solution,” Erbe said. “We know that these owners own multiple venues. We know that other properties could potentially help us. We want a solution. Either we will be refunded or moved somewhere else, but we need communication.”

The Indianapolis Fire Department issued the following statement on the fire:

“Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire at 701 N. Pennsylvania St. on Christmas Eve. They are collaborating with business owners and residents for helpful information. Unfortunately, due to severe structural damage and safety concerns, investigators could not conduct an interior examination before the property’s teardown later that morning.”

“We’re asking for any help in the community,” Erbe said. “If any venues can reach out to these brides, I would like as much help as possible when planning this wedding.”

