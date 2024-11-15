Santa makes his first appearance at Keystone Fashion Mall

A view of The Fashion Mall at Keystone. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday season is officially underway at the Keystone Fashion Mall, as Simon Property Group announced that Santa Claus would make his first appearance Friday.

Santa will be available to meet with families and take photos until Christmas Eve.

Santa will be stationed at the mall Monday through Friday from 2-7 p.m., Saturdays from 10-8 p.m., and Sundays from 12-6 p.m.

Visitors can meet with Santa in-person and take holiday photos.

For those looking for an extra special experience, families can also book a personalized photo session through Dec. 13. Reservations are required for these special sessions.