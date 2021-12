Local

Santa Paws is comin’ to town: Here’s how your pet can get a care package from Monroe County Humane Association

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Is your four-legged friend on the naughty or nice list this year? Find out the answer this howl-iday season with a pet care package from the Monroe County Humane Society.

For a $15 donation to MCHS, your pet will receive a care package from Santa Claus that includes treats, a letter from St. Nick and an official “naughty or nice” certificate.

“Pet Letters from Santa” started last week and continues through Dec. 20.

To learn more, visit MonroeHumane.org.