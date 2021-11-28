Local

Santa preparing to visit Zionsville neighborhoods atop fire truck

Santa returns to Zionsville neighborhoods starting Dec. 11, 2021. (Provided Photo/Zionsville Fire Department on Facebook )
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — People in Zionsville can see Santa a little early this year. The Zionsville Fire Department’s Area Familiarization with Santa is back for 2021.

Santa is preparing to ride atop a fire engine and visit Zionsville neighborhoods starting Dec. 11. The last routes will be on Christmas Eve.

Routes begin at 6:30 p.m. and end no later than 9 p.m.

Santa will not be able to stop and greet people due to health and safety protocols.

A link to the ZFD Santa Tracker will be placed on the department’s Facebook page every night.

The full list of routes is available here.

