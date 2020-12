Santa visits Daybreak

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In just a matter of days, Santa Claus will climb aboard his sleigh and set off on his long, around-the-world journey.

However, before he took off on his annual, gift-giving journey, the man in the big red suit stopped by WISH-TV.

Mr. Claus was on Daybreak and talked about his upcoming trip, shared a message for children and even talked about his favorite Christmas movie.

