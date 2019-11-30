Saturday is last day to catch free rides on IndyGo’s Red Line

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Saturday is the last day to ride IndyGo’s Red Line for free.

Starting Sunday, the transit service will cost riders $1.75 for a two-hour ride ticket. Cash or card payments are accepted.

There is a temporary pay system located at every Red Line stop.

IndyGo extended the free fare period earlier in November due to problems with the pay system.

An IndyGo spokesperson said the three free months may have worked in their favor, allowing riders more time to familiarize themselves with the system.