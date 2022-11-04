Local

Saturday’s Monumental Marathon to close Indianapolis roads, IndyGo stations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon returns Saturday.

The race takes participants through the heart of downtown, past city landmarks, and through historic neighborhoods.

Road restrictions are scheduled at various times beginning at 8 a.m. Organizers say some of the closures could last through 5 p.m.

Map of 2022 Monumental Marathon road closures. (Provided Photo/Monumental Marathon)

Impact on IndyGo

The race will also impact IndyGo’s Red Line bus service.

The following stations will be closed until the race is over:

Vermont

Statehouse

New Jersey

22nd Street

Fall Creek/Ivy Tech

18th Street and Meridian Street

Two Red Line stations will experience limited service:

18th and Capitol Avenue No northbound service

Park The Red Line will operate in two segments, one north of 38th Street and one south of 38th Street. Passengers continuing south of 38th Street should exit at the temporary stop at 38th and College and walk one block west to the Park Station. Passengers continuing north of 38th Street should exit Park Station and walk one block east to 38th and College.



Fixed Routes

Due to the significant road closures, the following local routes in the downtown area are expected to have stop closures:

Route 2: All stops from 34th Street and Dr. Andrew J Brown Avenue to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 3: All stops from Michigan Street and Oriental Street to Michigan Street and West Street.

Route 4: All stops from 38th Street and Keystone Avenue to the CTC.

Route 5: All stops from 25th Street and Keystone Avenue to the CTC.

Route 6: All stops from CTC to Indiana Avenue and West Street. All stops from Harding Street and 23rd Street to 36th Street and Totem Street.

Route 8: All stops from Washington Street and West Street to the CTC. All stops from Maryland Street and West Street to the CTC.

Route 10: All stops from 10th Street and Oriental Street to Michigan Street and West Street.

Route 11: All stops from 10th Street and Oriental Street to the CTC.

Routes 12, 13, & 14: All stops from Virginia Avenue and East Street to the CTC.

Route 15: All stops from 30th Street and Cold Spring Road to 16th Street and Dr Martin Luther King Jr Drive. All stops from West Street and Indiana Avenue to the CTC.

Route 16: All stops from Meridian Street and Morris Street to the CTC.

Route 18: All stops from Kessler Boulevard and Keystone Avenue to the CTC.

Route 19: All stops from 46th Street and Keystone Avenue to the CTC. All stops from 52nd Street and Keystone Avenue to 46th Street and Central Avenue.

Route 21: All stops from Brookside Avenue to the CTC.

Route 24: All stops from Kentucky Avenue and West Street to the CTC.

Route 25: All stops from 16th Street and Dr Martin Luther King Jr Drive to the CTC.

Route 28: All stops from Spring Mill Road and Kessler Boulevard to the CTC.

Route 30: All stops from 30th Street and Dr Andrew J Brown Avenue to 19th Street and Belleview Place.

Route 31: All stops from Meridian Street and Morris Street to the CTC.

Route 34: All stops from Michigan Road and Cold Spring Road to the CTC.

Route 37: All stops from Michigan Street and West Street to the CTC.

Route 38: All stops from 38th Street and Cold Spring Road to the CTC.

Route 39: All stops from 38th Street and Keystone Avenue to the CTC