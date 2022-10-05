Local

Savannah Bananas to play at Victory Field

(Provided Photo/Savannah Bananas)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Savannah Bananas exhibition baseball team announced Tuesday that its Banana Ball World Tour will come to Indianapolis in June.

The on-field hijinks will happen June. 30 at Victory Field.

According to a release from the Indianapolis Indians, the Savannah Bananas will play their rivals, the Party Animals, under the rules of Banana Ball.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can sign up to receive presale alerts on the Savannah Bananas website. Tickets will start at $25, and children 3 and younger can enter free of charge as long as they do no not occupy a seat.

Concessions will be available for purchase. The game time will be released at a later date.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Beer fundraiser in Indy to help to buy prosthetic limbs for Ukrainian troops

Multicultural News /

Hot Indy Latino radio station celebrates the community, empowers listeners

Local /

Security video shows woman being shot during carjacking at gas station

I-Team 8 /

IU researcher: Study found teachers grade students based on socioeconomic backgrounds

Education /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.