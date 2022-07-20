Local

Save at shops and restaurants during the Shop Fishers: Summer Series

A detail photo of cloths on a rack at a children's clothing boutique on August 29, 2018. (Photo By Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Soak up some super summer savings at shops and restaurants in Fishers during the Shop Fishers: Summer Series event that’s going on now through Saturday.

Over 50 restaurants and shops around Fishers are offering special promotions and discounts, with bargains ranging from 20% off your purchase to “buy one, get one free” deals and discounts on gift cards.

Businesses participating in Shop Fishers: Summer Series include:

101 Beer Kitchen

BluePeppermint

Conner Prairie

Fishers Test Kitchen

Ohana Donuts and Ice Cream

Fishers Apparel Store

Fishers Flower Farm

Pinheads

Runners Forum

Unplug Soy Candles

Twigs & Tea

The W Nail Bar

Z Tech Design

Visit the city’s website for a full list of participating shops, services, and restaurants.