Save at shops and restaurants during the Shop Fishers: Summer Series

A detail photo of cloths on a rack at a children's clothing boutique on August 29, 2018. (Photo By Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Soak up some super summer savings at shops and restaurants in Fishers during the Shop Fishers: Summer Series event that’s going on now through Saturday.

Over 50 restaurants and shops around Fishers are offering special promotions and discounts, with bargains ranging from 20% off your purchase to “buy one, get one free” deals and discounts on gift cards.

Businesses participating in Shop Fishers: Summer Series include:

  • 101 Beer Kitchen 
  • BluePeppermint 
  • Conner Prairie 
  • Fishers Test Kitchen 
  • Ohana Donuts and Ice Cream 
  • Fishers Apparel Store 
  • Fishers Flower Farm
  • Pinheads 
  • Runners Forum  
  • Unplug Soy Candles 
  • Twigs & Tea 
  • The W Nail Bar 
  • Z Tech Design

Visit the city’s website for a full list of participating shops, services, and restaurants.

