Save at shops and restaurants during the Shop Fishers: Summer Series

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Soak up some super summer savings at shops and restaurants in Fishers during the Shop Fishers: Summer Series event that’s going on now through Saturday.
Over 50 restaurants and shops around Fishers are offering special promotions and discounts, with bargains ranging from 20% off your purchase to “buy one, get one free” deals and discounts on gift cards.
Businesses participating in Shop Fishers: Summer Series include:
- 101 Beer Kitchen
- BluePeppermint
- Conner Prairie
- Fishers Test Kitchen
- Ohana Donuts and Ice Cream
- Fishers Apparel Store
- Fishers Flower Farm
- Pinheads
- Runners Forum
- Unplug Soy Candles
- Twigs & Tea
- The W Nail Bar
- Z Tech Design
Visit the city’s website for a full list of participating shops, services, and restaurants.