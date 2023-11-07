Savor Indianapolis hosts four nights of flavor fusions as local chefs unite

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Monthly magazine is adding a new event to its roster, Savor Indianapolis, a refined dining series set to debut at the Ritz Charles in Carmel from November 14-17.

This event will spotlight the collaborative prowess of local chef duos, meticulously paired to curate distinctive, one-night-only menus for an intimate and unmatched dining experience.

The featured roster for the premiere of the Savor dining series comprises:

Tuesday, November 14 benefiting Indy Reads

Chef Tyler Shortt (Tinker Street)

Chef Samir Mohammad (9th Street Bistro)

Wednesday, November 15 benefiting IndyHumane

Chef Aziz Mountassar (Anthony’s Chophouse)

Chef Dexter Smith (Open Kitchen)

Thursday, November 16 benefiting Indiana Humanities

Chef Ricky Martinez (The Fountain Room)

Chef Scott Deck (Ritz Charles)

Friday, November 17 benefiting Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, Inc.

Chef Esteban Rosas (Julieta Taco Shop)

Adam “Chefski” Laskowski (Chefski Personal Chef)

The initiative is designed to honor and highlight the flourishing culinary landscape of Indianapolis, showcasing the city’s top gastronomic talent in an opulent setting.

An all-inclusive cocktail hour featuring hors d’oeuvres kicks off each night, the evenings will unfold with the featured chefs presenting their collaborative creations course by course, offering attendees a rare glimpse into their culinary artistry.

Each course will be meticulously paired with high-quality wines, available for purchase at the conclusion of the evening, with a portion of proceeds from the wine sales benefiting a different local nonprofit each night, including Indy Reads, IndyHumane, Indiana Humanities, and Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, Inc.

(Provided Photos/Indianapolis Monthly)

“We believe now is the time to bring our swoon-worthy pages to life in a vibrant, luxurious dining experience like Indy has never seen,” Indianapolis Monthly Publisher Ivy Bayer said. “Savor Indianapolis will put the creativity of our city’s most talented chefs on center stage, giving our guests the opportunity to interact with and learn from the culinary masterminds who have made careers out of tantalizing our tastebuds.”

Tickets for Savor are available online, with early bird pricing offering a discounted rate until November 12, after which tickets will be priced at $125 per person. Attendees must be 21 or over to participate, and ticket sales will conclude three days before each evening’s event. The series will run from 6-10 p.m. each night. For the menus, ticket purchases, and further information, visit indianapolismonthly.com/savor.