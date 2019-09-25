Savor the International Marketplace underway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For two weeks Indianapolis is highlighting food from several different countries and you don’t even have to leave the city to try.

“Savor the International Marketplace” highlights more than 20 ethnic restaurants with deals on meals.

The event highlights hidden international gems throughout the city. You can experience culture and food from countries such as China, India, Mexico, Pakistan and Yemen, just to name a few.

News 8 highlighted three participating restaurants. The first stop, Indian food from India Palace, then Yemen food at Rayan Restaurant and finally authentic Mexican cuisine at Marisqueria La Mestiza.

Coupons or passes are not necessary, you just have to mention Savor the International Marketplace to get the deals. For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.