SB I-65 closed near Lebanon due to crash

All lanes of southbound I-65 in Boone County are closed Wednesday morning due to a crash. (Photo by INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes of southbound I-65 in Boone County are closed Wednesday morning due to a crash.

The interstate is shut down between State Road 32/Exit 140 and State Road 39/Exit 139 in Lebanon.

The entrance ramp to southbound I-65 at Lebanon is also closed.

Police expect the closure to last until about 9 a.m.

News 8 has reached out to police for more information about the closure and what led to it.