SB State Road 37 closed near I-465 after dump truck hits signage and overturns

Traffic backed up on State Road 37 south of I-465 on Feb. 20, 2023. (Provided Photo/INDOT)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The southbound lanes of State Road 37 are shut down just south of I-465 as crews make repairs to downed signage.

At around 10:45 a.m. Monday, a dump truck knocked down overhead signage and overturned, forcing police to close State Road 37 in both directions between Epler Avenue and Thompson Road.

Just after 11 a.m., police reopened the northbound lanes to traffic. The southbound lanes remain closed.

The Indiana Department of Transportation expects the closure to last for most of the day Monday.

