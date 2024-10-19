School dismissal causing problems for Lawrence neighborhood

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Residents living in the Watson Farms community in Lawrence are pleading with authorities to crack down on parents who are using their neighborhood to pick up their kids from Fall Creek Valley Middle School.

Shawn Hinton said each weekday afternoon, drivers clog the cul-de-sac to they can skip the pick up line. Hinton’s street dead-ends to the back of the school.

“I want to say the other day, we counted at least 30 cars,” Hinton said.

Hinton politely asked some of the parents to go back into the pickup line, but the conversation did not go well.

“They were very confrontational,” Hinton said. “We didn’t want to address it anymore.”

The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence is aware of the issue. The district is looking at ways to reconfigure the traffic flow in the Fall Creek parking lot so parents don’t have to wait as long.

Off-duty police officers are also directing traffic in an effort to keep things moving. Hinton is worried a child is going to get hurt if this isn’t resolved.

“This is our home, this is where our kids play, this is where we live,” Hinton said. “I feel like we don’t go to their home and cause disturbances. We just want to go on with our lives and have our community back.”

Lawrence Deputy Police Chief Travis Cline said officers will do the best they can to enforce a no parking ordinance that was passed specifically for the Watson Farms community for non-residents during school hours.