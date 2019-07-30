School start dates for fall 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — School is starting back up, and start dates are different all across central Indiana. Below is a list of school start dates for central Indiana schools.

July 29

  • Metropolitan School District of Warren Township
  • Metropolitan School District of Pike Township

July 31

  • Wayne Township
  • Beech Grove City Schools
  • Clark Pleasant Community Schools
  • Mt. Vernon Community Schools
  • Avon Community Schools

August 1

  • Metropolitan School District of Washington Township
  • Franklin Township Community Schools
  • Noblesville Schools
  • Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township
  • Metropolitan School District of Decatur Township
  • Brownsburg Community Schools

August 2

  • Speedway Schools
  • Mooresville Schools
  • Community School Corporation of Southern Hancock County

August 5

  • Plainfield Community Schools
  • Indianapolis Public Schools

August 6

  • Center Grove Community Schools
  • Westfield Washington Schools
  • Hamilton Heights School Corporation

August 7

  • Franklin Community Schools
  • Zionsville Community Schools
  • Hamilton Southeastern Schools

August 8

  • Metropolitan School District of Martinsville

August 12

  • Lebanon Community School Corporation

August 13

  • Carmel Clay Schools

