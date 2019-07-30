School start dates for fall 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — School is starting back up, and start dates are different all across central Indiana. Below is a list of school start dates for central Indiana schools.

July 29

Metropolitan School District of Warren Township

Metropolitan School District of Pike Township

July 31

Wayne Township

Beech Grove City Schools

Clark Pleasant Community Schools

Mt. Vernon Community Schools

Avon Community Schools

August 1

Metropolitan School District of Washington Township

Franklin Township Community Schools

Noblesville Schools

Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township

Metropolitan School District of Decatur Township

Brownsburg Community Schools

August 2

Speedway Schools

Mooresville Schools

Community School Corporation of Southern Hancock County

August 5

Plainfield Community Schools

Indianapolis Public Schools

August 6

Center Grove Community Schools

Westfield Washington Schools

Hamilton Heights School Corporation

August 7

Franklin Community Schools

Zionsville Community Schools

Hamilton Southeastern Schools

August 8

Metropolitan School District of Martinsville

August 12

Lebanon Community School Corporation

August 13