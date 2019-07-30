School start dates for fall 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — School is starting back up, and start dates are different all across central Indiana. Below is a list of school start dates for central Indiana schools.
For more back-to-school stories, tune in to News 8 at 5 every day this week.
July 29
- Metropolitan School District of Warren Township
- Metropolitan School District of Pike Township
July 31
- Wayne Township
- Beech Grove City Schools
- Clark Pleasant Community Schools
- Mt. Vernon Community Schools
- Avon Community Schools
August 1
- Metropolitan School District of Washington Township
- Franklin Township Community Schools
- Noblesville Schools
- Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township
- Metropolitan School District of Decatur Township
- Brownsburg Community Schools
August 2
- Speedway Schools
- Mooresville Schools
- Community School Corporation of Southern Hancock County
August 5
- Plainfield Community Schools
- Indianapolis Public Schools
August 6
- Center Grove Community Schools
- Westfield Washington Schools
- Hamilton Heights School Corporation
August 7
- Franklin Community Schools
- Zionsville Community Schools
- Hamilton Southeastern Schools
August 8
- Metropolitan School District of Martinsville
August 12
- Lebanon Community School Corporation
August 13
- Carmel Clay Schools