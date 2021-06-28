Local

Schools preparing for more students following pandemic

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Schools are bracing for a surge of kindergarteners, after many parents kept young children home during the pandemic.

The Hamilton Southeastern School district had a drastic decrease in kindergarteners last school year and said they were expecting an influx this fall, but instead, are seeing average kindergarten numbers and more first graders.

“We have seen a handful of kids coming to first grade that were not in our buildings last year for kindergarten. I would say more than I had seen in prior years, kids coming from a private kindergarten into first grade for sure,” said Jennifer Ricketts, the principal at Hoosier Road Elementary School in Fishers. “I wouldn’t say there was a boom as far as a huge percentage, but I have definitely seen pockets of kids, more so than years prior that are coming to first grade straight out of a private kindergarten.”

Ricketts said more kids switched to private school during the pandemic, or skipped kindergarten and preschool altogether.

According to the National Institute for Early Education Research, preschool enrollment dropped from 71% to 54% during the health crisis. Therefore, educators are concerned kids will be less prepared heading into kindergarten this year and expect more students than the year before.

Hamilton Southeastern Schools just confirmed plans to be 100% capacity in person, five days a week in the fall. The district said masks will be required on buses, however, face coverings are only encouraged while on school grounds.

Ricketts said she thinks a lot of parents have been waiting for the district plan before making enrollment decisions.

“Families who haven’t enrolled yet this summer, I think they are still waiting to see what safety precautions are put in place, so still feeling it out. I think there are just a lot of different reasons perhaps we haven’t seen a huge uptick in enrollment, but it is more on pace for prior years,” said Ricketts.

Parents are encouraged to register their kids for school sooner rather than later, so the districts can plan ahead staffing wise. School starts in early August at Hamilton Southeastern Schools.